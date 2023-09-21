Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Sept. 21

ArtPrize in Grand Rapids is back this year, celebrating artists from all over the state.

Northern Michigan is well-represented, and we’re joined by artists Preston Rashkov and Eleonora Hayes. Find the artists and vote for their work here.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Author Deborah Crandell

Deborah Crandell is a retired K-12 teacher who’s had her artwork shown in the Dennos Museum and Boston College.

She’s combining her art, storytelling and personal history in a new children’s book, “Sisu: Not Just Another Pretty Cat”.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Alzheimer's Foundation of America

It’s World Alzheimer’s Day, and all of us should work to keep our brains healthy.

Chris Schneider from Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has 10 simple steps to keep your brain in good shape as you grow older.