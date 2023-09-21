Gaylord man arrested on charges of holding down child, stuffing sock into her mouth so she couldn’t breathe

Nathaniel Kaine Barrera

Michigan State Police on Thursday said a Gaylord man has been arrested for an assault on a child.

Troopers said that in July 2023, the mother of a victim of an alleged assault that occurred last year contacted the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post to make a report.

The victim had recently disclosed to the parent that they had been assaulted in the past, troopers said.

A forensic interview was conducted at the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center in Roscommon. The child alleged now 21-year-old Nathaniel Kaine Barrera from Gaylord would have her lie on her stomach, with her arms behind her back, and then he would force a sock in her mouth, preventing her from breathing. He is accused of doing this on several occasions while she was with him at a relative’s home.

The victim also made allegations of animal cruelty, troopers said.

Barrera was interviewed and later arrested. He was arraigned this week in the 87-B District Court in Otsego County on one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and child abuse fourth degree.



