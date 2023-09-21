72-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in Manistee Co.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead.

The incident occurred Sept. 20 at 2:33 p.m. on Butwell Road near Alkire Road in Pleasanton Township. The driver of the vehicle was 72-year-old James Hough from Bear Lake, deputies said.

The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling south on Butwell Road when it crossed the northbound traffic lane and left the road on the east side, deputies said. The vehicle continued off the road and struck a residence, they said.

Hough was treated by medical personnel but died from his injuries, deputies said. It is unclear at this time what caused the crash at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Mobile Medical Response, Onekama and Bear Lake Fire Departments, and Manistee Central Dispatch.



