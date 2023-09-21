2 arrested for suspected cocaine, fentanyl, narcotics during traffic stop in Manistee Co.

Caitlin Elizabeth Hall

Troopers say two people were arrested for cocaine, fentanyl and narcotics in Manistee County. It comes as the Manistee area deals with an ongoing drug problem in the community.

On Monday, Sept. 18, an MSP trooper stopped a car on US-31 near Stronach Road in Filer Township. The driver, 25-year-old Caitlin Elizabeth Hall from Muskegon, did not have insurance or a valid registration for the vehicle she was driving.

Hall told the trooper there was a crack pipe in the vehicle, and a canine team from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was called out to investigate. A straw with suspected cocaine residue was found on the driver’s floor. There were other items found that contained narcotics residue.

Dennis Lionel Dozier

The other person in the car, 19-year-old Dennis Lionel Dozier from Muskegon, was found hiding fentanyl in his pants.

Hall is charged with one count Possession Narcotics Less Than 25 Grams. She was given a $10,000 10% bond. Dozier is charged with one count Possession Narcotics Less Than 25 Grams. He was given a $7,500 10% bond.

