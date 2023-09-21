1 killed, 1 badly injured after pickup and car crash in Petoskey

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety said Thursday that a woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 2:14 p.m., the Petoskey Department of Public Safety was sent to Charlevoix Avenue and the Yacht Club entrance of Bay Harbor for a report of an injury crash involving a full-size pickup truck and a passenger car.

Officials said two females were in the car, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other female was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital with critical injuries, they said.

The male driver of the pickup was in the only one in that vehicle, and while visibly shaken, said he was uninjured, officials said. He was taken to McLaren Hospital, however, and later released.

No names are being released at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, officials said.

The Petoskey Department of Public Safety was assisted by Emmet County EMS, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, CCE Central Dispatch, MDOT, and the Emmet County fire chief.