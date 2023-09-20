Thieves target Fruitful Orchard and Cider Mill, make off with cash and safe

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a thief broke into Fruitful Orchard and Cider Mill and stole money and a safe.

On Sept. 18 around 6 a.m., the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at the Fruitful Orchard and Cider Mill, 5740 W. M-61 in Gladwin.

Deputies said it is believed the incident occurred during the late evening hours of Sunday, Sept. 17, and early morning hours of Monday the 18th.

Upon arrival, deputies were made aware of three cash drawers within the business that were forcefully opened by the suspect or suspects to gain access to money. It was also determined a small safe was missing. Deputies said the suspect(s) did manage to remove money from all three cash drawers and leave with the safe.

The case is currently under investigation. The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone with information contact the office at 989-426-9284, attention Detective Cuddie or Deputy Owens.