Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City hosts costume sale

The Old Town Playhouse in Traverse City is having a costume sale just in time for Halloween.

The sale takes place on Saturday, and they’ll have a wide variety of outfits to choose from. All costumes are from past theater productions or have been donated to the playhouse.

All ages can stop by for their sale, and all proceeds will go to the theater.

“We want the community to know that we want them to come and see what we do,” Kathy Verstraete, the OTP Costume Department chair, said. “Be part of it. Come join us in the fun. And while they’re here, we’ll talk about shows. We’ll have tickets to our upcoming season, and it just gives us a chance for the crew to come in and see what we do in the background and find something fun for their future.”

The sale goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

While there is construction on Cass and Eighth Street, the theater can still be accessed by their rear entrance.