MSP K9 team finds missing Alpena Co. woman in the woods

Michigan State Police say a missing 53-year-old woman was found in the woods of Sanborn Township.

Troopers got two calls late Monday night, reporting the woman missing and saying that someone in the woods was yelling for help.

The woman’s family told troopers she went out to look for her dog around 5 p.m. and never came back.

Advertisement

At about 1:00 in the morning, the MSP K9 team heard her yelling for help. She was found in a swampy area near the South Branch of the Devils River. They say she was cold and wet, had no feeling in her feet (which were bare), and exhausted.

The Sanborn Fire Department and Alpena Township EMS assisted in helping the woman.