MI Healthy Mind: Becoming somebody

For far too long, women of color and their daughters have been held back and marginalized by a society that undervalues both their contributions and their potential.

In this week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind, we meet two extraordinary young ladies and their moms who are part of a groundbreaking program designed to “grow” strong, confident, capable young women.

Their experiences in Rhosebuds and Rhoers are helping them with their feelings of self-esteem, making strong, lasting friendships and looks at opportunities for young women of color.

Rhosebud Club consists of a diverse group of girls ages 8-11 that is handled with special care and attention.

