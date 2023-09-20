Learn about the positive impacts of cycling with Mind Matters Athlete Coaching

It’s important to get active and stay healthy, but it’s also important to find the right option for you. Cycling is a great way to get fit physically and mentally. No matter your age or athletic ability, cycling is for anyone! One way to begin your cycling journey is with Mind Matters Athlete Coaching.

“My offerings are all about encouraging a holistic promotion of individual health through using the bicycle as a tool to achieve this. Most if not all people who engage in physical activity do so for the mental benefits it brings to their lives, the physical fitness improvements become a side effect” said owner Justin Morris.

Mind Matters Athlete Coaching offers different plans and options so you can decide what works best for you. You can learn more about the plans here.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher met with Justin Morris, the owner of Mind Matters Athlete Coaching, to learn more about his coaching program and the benefits of cycling.