The Cadillac Craft Beer Festival will be making its grand return on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The festival will be bringing the new and up comers from the Michigan bar scene.

Not only will there be many local breweries, but there will be food, live music, and many vendors including merchandise!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Cadillac getting all the latest details before the big day.

