2 Otsego Co. men arrested for sexual assault of child in 2016

Michigan State Police on Wednesday said two men are behind bars for a sexual assault that occurred in 2016.

State police said that in April 2023, the mother of a victim of an alleged sexual assault from 2016 came to the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post to make a report. The victim had recently disclosed to the parent that they had been sexually assaulted, troopers said.

A forensic interview was conducted at the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center in Roscommon, and an investigation followed.

Two suspects were identified: now-29-year-old Taquan Jermaine Houston from Saginaw, and now-24-year-old Kegan Wayne Rickner from Traverse City.

A report was turned over to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office, and warrants were issued. Houston was arrested in Saginaw on Aug. 31, and Rickner was arrested at his place of employment on Sept. 19.

Houston was arraigned in the 87-B District Court in Otsego County on three counts of criminal sexual conduct second degree, victim under 13. Rickner was arraigned in the 87-B District Court in Otsego County on two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree, victim under 13, defendant under 17.



