2 injured when their vehicle smashes into tree head on in Lake Co.; charges expected against driver

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that two people were injured in a crash in Peacock Township and were hospitalized.

Sheriff Rich Martin said that on Sept. 18, at 6:42 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on West 1 ½ Mile Road near Astor Road in Peacock Township.

When deputies arrived, they said they found that a vehicle had lost control on the dirt road and struck a tree head on.

A 19-year-old male passenger with critical injuries was taken to Munson Medical in Traverse City by Aero-Med, deputies said. The 39-year-old male driver was taken to Reed City Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, they said.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, deputies said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be seeking criminal charges on the driver.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Lake County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, Life EMS, Aero-Med, Pleasant Plains Township Fire Department and Webber Township Fire Department.

If you have any further information regarding this accident, please call 231-745-2712.