10 years of the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education Awards

The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence in Education Awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public school educators across the state.

This year, the lottery is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the awards.

Any public school employee is eligible to be nominated. That means teachers, support staff, para pros, food service staff, custodians, transportation staff, and more have a chance to win.

Here’s a look at how the Michigan Lottery is helping your school.

