Traverse City Police: Man charged with assault after stabbing two people in one night

Traverse City Police have found who they say stabbed two men Sunday night.

Police said the first stabbing happened Sunday night after an argument. The first man was cut on his right forearm and was taken tot he hospital by a friend from Traverse City.

When he was leaving the hospital, he and the suspected stabber saw each other and started fighting, police said.

Police said the man from Traverse City was stabbed in the chest during the fight and walked back into the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The original victim has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect has been charged with assault with the intent to commit bodily harm.