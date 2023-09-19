Scarves, BBQ, and Hard Coffee: The latest Made in Michigan just in time for fall

Scarves of Westwood

Based in Canton, MI Scarves of Westwood creates one-of-a-kind pieces for sports teams, schools, cancer survivors, etc. Owned and operated by sisters Susie and Nan, Scarves of Westwood will made you stand out this autumn.

Visit the Scarves of Westwood website for more information.

Advertisement

Smokey Michigan

Founded in 2019 in Chelsea, MI Smokey Michigan is a woman-owned local business serving up delicious BBQ sauces, gourmet seasonings, and all kinds of flavors to make your BBQ shine. With a new sodium free all-purpose seasoning there is something for everyone at Smoky Michigan.

Visit the Smokey Michigan website for more information.

Cask & Kettle Hard Coffees - Pumpkin Spice

Advertisement

With autumn right around the corner a nice hot cup of coffee sure hits the spot. But if you are settling down after a long day at work, you may also want an alcoholic beverage to unwind. Cask & Kettle have released their latest Hard Coffee flavor, Pumpkin Spice, right in time for fall. Being 81 proof and able to be used in a Keurig machine or just by mixing with hot water, a delicious hard coffee has never been easier.

To place an order to try for yourself visit the Cask & Kettle website or visit your local Meijer.