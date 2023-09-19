If you see this bug in Michigan, kill it with extreme prejudice

Lanternfly By Michigan DNR

Now is the prime time to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly! Late summer to early fall is the most likely season to spot the colorful plant-hoppers, and the Michigan departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development are urging Michiganders to report any potential sightings of these destructive invasive pests.

“We’ve heard reports of spotted lanternflies swarming New York City and covering beaches on the Jersey Shore. We’d like to prevent similar scenarios in Michigan,” said Rob Miller, MDARD’s invasive species prevention and response specialist. “Everyone can help by looking for spotted lanternfly and reporting suspected sightings.”

The spotted lanternfly spreads to new locations by hitchhiking or laying eggs on vehicles and equipment that have traveled through infested areas. If you are returning from out of state, it’s important to look for and destroy spotted lanternfly insects and egg masses that may be hiding on cars, trailers, firewood, camping gear or anything that’s been outside.

The Michigan Invasive Species Program’s new campaign – “See it. Squish it. Report it.” – reminds Michiganders and visitors of the simple steps they can take to prevent new introductions of spotted lanternflies in the state.

“If you see a spotted lanternfly, yes, we really do want you to squish it if you can. Then, take a photo or two and report it to us through the online Eyes in the Field reporting system ,” said Miller. “It’s important to get to know what the spotted lanternfly looks like, though, because we don’t want to target harmless native insects with pretty wings.”

Billboards along major freeways and print material available through Michigan’s cooperative invasive species management areas were developed with support from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

How to spot the spotted lanternfly

Adults are roughly 1 inch long. Their folded wings are gray to brown with black spots. Open wings reveal a yellow and black abdomen and bright red hind wings with black spots, transitioning to black and white bands at the edge. Most visible August through October.

Egg masses resemble old chewing gum, with a gray, waxy, putty-like coating. Hatched eggs appear as brownish, seed-like deposits. Most visible September through May.

Nymphs are about 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch long. They are wingless and beetle-like, first appearing black with white spots and developing red patches as they mature. Most visible May through September.

Be aware of look-alikes

Public reports to Eyes in the Field have helped identify some insects commonly mistaken for the spotted lanternfly.

Several native moth species have red underwings, but their upper wings are striped or mottled.

Some insects have spotted wings that are translucent or differ in color from spotted lanternfly adults.

Common insects including boxelder bugs and red milkweed beetles have similar colors and patterns as spotted lanternfly nymphs, but their shapes are distinct.

To better identify spotted lanternfly life stages and rule out look-alikes, visit the spotted lanternfly look-alike page .