Excellence in Education: Jordan Paterson with Inland Lakes Schools

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Jordan Paterson with Inland Lakes Schools. We have a video from your nominator. Let’s take a look.

In addition to holding students accountable for excellent behavior and achievement, he has started the ILS News program - a student-led, student-created, and student-produced weekly news program that airs to all students in our district every Monday.

Q: Fast forward 20 years from now - you run into a student, a former student. What do you hope that they say to you about their experience in your classroom?

A: It’s really awesome to hear from them and to hear about the student that was terrified of my debate project, and I pretty much had to drag onto stage. And, you know, now she’s the valedictorian giving a speech at her school. It’s things like that that are really nice.

Jordan from Inland Lakes Schools in Indian River receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Excellence in Education Awards, sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.