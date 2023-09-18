National traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum now showcased in East Jordan

Raven Hill Discovery Center in East Jordan was chosen as a host site for the new national traveling exhibit created by the Smithsonian Museum titled, “Spark! Places of Innovation.” This exhibit features rural towns in America that integrated innovation within their own communities.

“Through the integration of photographs, interactive displays, objects, videos, and cutting-edge augmented reality, attendees will embark on a multi-dimensional journey. This voyage will unveil the visionary leaders, formidable challenges, remarkable triumphs, and the evolving landscape of innovation that each town embodies.”

The exhibit is open to the public daily with free admission to “Spark! Places of Innovation” however, admission to the rest of the Discovery Center costs $10. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 7th.