A CME (Coronal Mass Ejection) reached Earth Monday morning and the Northern Lights are active. This is good news as we expect them to continue through much of the overnight hours. We are watching their strength very closely. They have recently strengthened as a moderate geomagnetic storm has developed. This means most areas North of US-10 will be able to see the aurora.

