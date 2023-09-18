Skip to Main
Cadillac Firefighters L704 breast cancer t-shirt fundraiser

Meredith St. Henry
Meredith St. Henry, Kaleb Vinton
09/18/2023 6:33 PM EDT

The Cadillac Firefighters Local 704 is raising money for breast cancer through their 2023 breast cancer t-shirt fundraiser.

Proceeds go towards the Women’s Health Fund at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

Firefighters will be wearing the t-shirt through the whole month of October while on duty.

“It’s a way we can connect with the community and raise money for a good cause,” said Dale Hale, Cadillac Firefighter. Breast cancer affects, I mean, pretty much everybody. A lot of the guys here, and I mean, most of us know somebody it has affected.”

You have until Sept. 21 to pre-order a short or long-sleeved t-shirt.

