Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Fantastic English farmhouse loaded with character in Leelanau County

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a fantastic English farmhouse that is loaded with character and comfort in Leelanau County.

The home has a great layout, including a den on the main floor where you can enjoy a nightcap or a novel, a cozy living space with a toasty fireplace and a master suite with a walk in closet and tile shower.

But the main attraction is the gourmet kitchen.

The upper floor is where you’ll find a mother in law suite with two bedrooms, its own bar and living space.

The spacious 3,400-square foot home is sectioned off into great little living spaces for a private cozy feel.

With 3-acres surrounded by the palmer woods sanctuary. This home offers privacy, hiking trails and a great backyard with space for entertaining or relaxing.