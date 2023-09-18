Ahoy there! We found out a Michigan musician created the original song for Talk Like A Pirate Day

"Cap'n Slappy" and "Ol' Chumbucket," the founders of Talk Like a Pirate Day Courtesy of the Talk Like A Pirate Day website

Every year on Sept. 19, landlubbers across the globe celebrate International Talk Like A Pirate Day. But did you know Michigan has a connection to the holiday?

Originally started as a joke in 1995 by John Baur and Mark Summers of Albany, Oregon - aka “Cap’n Slappy” and “Ol’ Chumbucket” - the holiday has grown every year. And in 2003, a Michigan musician cemented his place in the lore of the holiday.

Tom Smith, a filk musician from Ann Arbor, wrote the original song for the holiday that year. Smith, “The World’s Fastest Filker,” is a fourteen-time winner of the Pegasus Award for excellence in filking, which is a type of folk music.

Listen below to Smith’s song. It’s a classic! And don’t forget to talk like a pirate on Tuesday, or it’s Davy Jones’s locker for ya!







