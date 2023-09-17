Lake Superior State University hosts family fun day event

The Norris Center at Lake Superior State University was open to the public for the inaugural LSSU family fun day event.

“We are having a good time, everyone here. Smiling and laughing. That is why we do this,” says LSSU Track and Field athlete Roy Bowman.

The afternoon was filled with games, food and fun all while hanging with student athletes, and coaches, from all Laker sports teams.

The three-hour event was put on by the l-s-s-u athletic program to introduce residents of the community to the athletes.

Organizers say that on game days, it is hard to interact with the fans.

Athletes said taking time out of there Sunday studies was worth spending time with the fans.

“This is the kind of thing that means a lot to us. The more you put into it, the more you get out of it. The better we get into the community, the more people we will have showing up to games and events like this,” says Bowman.

Proceeds from the event will go to help with the success of the Lakers athletic programs.