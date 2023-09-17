Lake Superior State University beats Saginaw Valley State University 3-2

The Lake Superior State University’s volleyball team is off to a rough start this year going 1-8 into today’s match against the 2-7 Saginaw Valley State University Cardinals.

First game action.

Game tied at threes.

The back set goes to Mariana Velasque. She goes in for the spike, but Mackinaw City graduate Madison Smith is there for the block.

Few plays later, Natalie Siler serving for the Cardinals.

She uses the net to her favor and gets the ace.

Lakers needs a spark, and they get it.

Rachel steel powers the ball down the line and earns the point.

Check out this play, Emily Kalinowski sets to Maggie Morris. She blasts the rock down; this gets the Lakers fired up.

Emilee McDaniel makes a statement with this hit, not allowing smith to block it for the cardinals.

It worked before, it worked again, Kalinowski to McDaniel to put the Lakers up one.

But the Lakers lose game one 25-23, however win the day 3-2.