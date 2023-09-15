Walk and read at the Isabella Park Story Walk at Island Park in Mount Pleasant

At Island Park in Mount Pleasant, you can enjoy a free and fun family activity that combines physical activity, education and creativity.

“A story walk is a way to get families to enjoy the great outdoors at the same time, encouraging families to move more, have imagination, increase early literacy skills, and just have that chance to have some outdoor enjoyment while reading. The first book we chose for the Island Park. Story walk is called ‘Rah Rah Radishes A Vegetable Chant’ and it’s by April Polly Fair,” said Andrea Graham from the Chippewa River District Library.

The story walk was created through the joint efforts of the Chippewa River District Library and the City of Mount Pleasant Parks and Recreation.

“We’re trying to make a push for inclusivity instead of exclusivity, and this provides that because it is along the paved pathway. It is at a height for wheelchair bound individuals to read, but it is set back enough that you’re not going to hit it riding a bike down that pathway. It gets people active, but it also provides the literacy component. And so, families have the opportunity to come down and assist their child in reading or just figuring out how reading and activity can kind of play together” Phil Biscorner, Director of Parks, Recreation and Public Spaces said.

If you’ve already checked out “Ra Ra Radishes” at Isabella Park don’t worry, because books will be swapped out every few months, which means you can enjoy the story walk all year long!



