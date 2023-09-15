Delays expected as Traverse City reconstruction begins Sept. 18 at Cass and E. Eighth Street

It’s a busier than normal “road construction season” this year in Grand Traverse County. The road commission has their hands full with several active projects and more in the works. And on top of MDOT projects and those in the city of Traverse City, ... Grand Traverse County Sees More Than a Dozen Road Projects (910 Media Group)

The intersection of Cass and E. Eight Street will be reconstructed starting Monday, Sept. 18. Traffic delays are expected.

Activities include a full reconstruction of the intersection with new concrete pavement and brick crosswalks. The work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October, weather permitting. During construction, the intersection will be closed to all vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Team Elmer’s, Traverse City’s contactor is in charge of the project.

Pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular detour maps have been provided to assist those traveling throughout the City. Citizens are asked to use alternate routes avoiding this area to reduce congestion, delay and promote worker safety. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place in and around the work area.

Pedestrian Detour

Vehicle and Bike Detour

Access to all businesses, residences, and the Old Town Parking Garage will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

This construction will generate dust, noise and cause inconvenience. For any questions, comments or concerns call Alexander Yockey, Civil Engineer II, at (231) 922-4468. The E. Eighth Street intersection reconstruction is part of the City’s 2023-2024 pavement preservation project. For more information and project updates, visit www.traversecitymi.gov.