The 44th Annual Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Festival kicks off on Friday, Sept. 15 in Roscommon.

The festival remembers firefighters who dedicated their lives to protecting their communities, and brings lots of fun, food, shows, and displays of firefighter skills and equipment.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Roscommon getting a preview of the festival.

