Take our weekly 9&10 News Quiz here!

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

RELATED:

Advertisement

Check out last week’s news quiz here.

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Michigan nuclear plant will be restarted under new deal

Stray dog finds forever home at Northern Michigan long-term care facility

Advertisement

Aerosmith changes date of Detroit show after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Speaker McCarthy directs House panel to open impeachment inquiry into President Biden

The ‘Halloween House’ in Cadillac is using their decorations to help the community

Un-bee-lievable! 7-year-old beekeeper from Northern Michigan knows everything about honeybees

Advertisement

Northern Michigan bakery plays a role in Apple’s Wanderlust 2023

Travel back in time at the Annual Leelanau Maritime History Festival

Raber Township Volunteer Fire Department gains new fire truck through downstate donation

Germany takes home the gold in the first International Fireworks Championship

Advertisement















