‘Sophia Cuts for a Cause’ brings hope to a young girl entering hospice

Sophia Cuts for a Cause

Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. at North Bar in Luther the community will gather to honor a courageous young woman named Sophia. In May, 2022 Sophia was diagnosed with Stage 5 Wilms Tumors and has been fighting ever since.

Unfortunately Sophia’s circumstances have taken a turn for the worse and she will be entering hospice for further care and pain management. The community is gathering to both celebrate this remarkable young lady and to raise funds for her family.

If you are unable to attend Sophia’s Cuts for a Cause but still wish to donate please visit the GoFundMe page here. For more information on the event visit the event’s Facebook page.