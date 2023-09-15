Mackinac County Community Action Office holds resource fair to celebrate office’s reopening

The final of four resource fairs hosted by the Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac Community Action Agency wrapped up Friday afternoon in St. Ignace.

The event took place as part of their grand re-opening of the Mackinac County Community Action Office, which had been closed for just over a year because of a kitchen fire that happened last August.

To celebrate the re-opening, they held a resource fair where nearly a dozen vendors from across the three county region answered questions and gave stuff away. It was a one-shop stop for resources.

“To have a whole variety here and I mean, you may not need 10 or 11 of these booths but one of them, at least you help someone. It is very important for the community. The support throughout the process was very positive throughout the fire but the collaboration has been phenomenal,” Joe Nolan, executive director of community action, said.

There was also a senior picnic held inside the Fenlon Center during the fair.