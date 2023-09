Luke Bryan may be known for his many country hits but he has recently returned to his roots bringing the tastes of the south to the masses. With the recent launch of his “Boldly Grown Peanuts” which has a variety of flavors, there’s a bit of something for everyone.

Luke Bryan's Boldly Grown Peanuts

We taste test three of the available flavors: Down South Dill, Sizzlin’ Siracha Ranch, and Homegrown Honey Roasted.

For more information or to try them for yourself visit the Boldly Grown website.