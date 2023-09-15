Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday Sept. 15

A Traverse City animal nonprofit says they’re a little overwhelmed after rescuing 38 cats from a rental property in Kalkaska County.

TC Paw Cat Rescue says they take care of all the animals’ needs, but they need supporters to help the shelter meet their needs too.

Melissa Smith from the national Humane Society tells us more about this case and the need to help rescues like TC Paw.

RELATED: TC Paw Cat Rescue saves dozens of cats from home in Kalkaska Co.

Good Day Northern Michigan - TalkSooner

Sharing a meal with someone is about more than just what’s for dinner. Research shows that having an informal meal together can actually help prevent youth substance abuse.

Qur’an Griffin is with TalkSooner, a group that’s aiming to help people have those important conversations.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Pompeii's Baldwin

If you’re looking for an easy meal to have those conversations with your kids, there’s no better option than pizza.

Anna and Josh Johnson, owners of Pompeii’s Pizza in Baldwin, are teaming up with TalkSooner for an “Any Way You Slice It, Prevention Matters” event.



