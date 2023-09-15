Gaylord Man arrested for aggravated indecent exposure

A report of alleged indecent exposure to a minor led to the arrest of 40-year-old Mitcheal Sherman Vanier II from Gaylord.

In July 2023, the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post received a referral from the Michigan Children’s Protective Services of a report of an alleged indecent exposure to a minor. The victim reported the incident to a mandated reporter. The exposures happened on two separate occasions in the spring of 2023. The victim identified the suspect as Vanier from Gaylord. Vanier was interviewed and denied the allegations.

A report was turned over to the Otsego County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was authorized on September 6, 2023. Vanier turned himself in at the Otsego County Jail on September 14, 2023.

Vanier was arraigned this week in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count Aggravated Indecent Exposure and Habitual Offender Third Notice. He was given a $15,000 PR bond.