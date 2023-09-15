Foodie Fridays with Chef Sherry Ronning: Caramel Apples

Chef Sherry of From Michigan to the Table joins us for another Foodie Friday!

Today we’re doing an easy fall favorite, caramel apples. You can find the recipe here.

Chef Sherry is a cookbook author, cake artist, recipe developer, influencer and passionate cook. A graduate of the NMC – Great Lakes Culinary School and a Certified Culinarian of the ACF – American Culinary Federation, Chef Sherry has more than 30 years of professional cooking experience. Her homemade recipes include fresh ingredients from Northern Michigan’s woods, rivers, lakes, gardens and local farm stands/markets.