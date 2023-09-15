Celebrate the harvest season at the 45th Festival of the Pines in Lake City

The 45th Festival of Pines started Friday in Lake City.

It started as a celebration for the Christmas tree and farming industry’s harvest time.

You can expect a prince and princess of the pines contest, saw dust dig, greased pig contest, beer tent and live music. This year, they will also have a chainsaw wood carving contest.

“It’s a great time just to come out, kind of celebrate, and enjoy the beautiful community we have in the fall time. We have stuff throughout the summer when it’s extremely hot,” said Ryan Carrigan, Chamber Board President for Festival of the Pines.

The festival of the pines runs through Sunday morning, ending with a lumberjack breakfast.