Traverse City Film Fest back as TCFF Tuesdays, lasting all year long

The Traverse City Film Festival is back, but in a different way. Now, it’s a year long, instead of just a week.

It’s called Traverse City Film Festival Tuesdays.

Starting Oct. 3, the State Theater will be playing a movie every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The showing can be anything from indie and foreign films to documentaries.

You can buy a season pass to TCFF Tuesday or simply buy a ticket each week. Just like the film festival they plan on having directors come in, or zoom in, to chat about films.

“The movies that were chosen by Michael Moore are indicative of what the film festival shows. It’s the rarities, it’s the deep cuts, it’s the foreign films. It’s it’s what brings people to the theater because they can’t find it anywhere else. And it’s that feeling of sharing a nugget of goodness that only those in the theater get to see,” Angie Forton from the State Theater & Bijou by the Bay, said.

The first movie playing as part of TCFF Tuesdays is “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.”