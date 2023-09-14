Traverse City breaks ground on new senior center

After decades of ideas and planning, Traverse City broke ground Thursday for a new senior center.

Officials say the new building will be more than 12,000 square feet larger than the old one. It will cost about $11 million to build, they said.

The new facility will have amenities the older center didn’t, which includes improved beach access, new tennis and pickleball courts, and even green roofs.

Advertisement

“Medical checks. They do offer meals here, but it’s also times when they can get together and just play cards or just have it just to socialize with one another. Because a lot of our seniors, you know, live alone. Here’s a place that they can mingle,” Richard Lewis, the mayor of Traverse City, said.

Construction on the new center is set to begin Sept. 18, and officials expect it to be completed before the new year.