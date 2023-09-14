Top News: Michigan nuclear plant, coal plant and nickel mine stir up controversy - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. Michigan nuclear plant will be restarted under new deal

Holtec International and Wolverine Power Cooperative, a not-for-profit power generation cooperative based in Michigan, announced that they have entered into a long-term agreement that will restart the 800-megawatt Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township. Covert Township is just south of South Haven.

Advertisement

2. Proposed nickel mine projects in Michigan and Minnesota awarded $20.6M by Defense Department

The defense funds will support prospecting work in Michigan and Minnesota, and follow a $114 million grant by the Department of Energy last year to help build Talon Metals’ ore processing plant in North Dakota. The federal support stands in contrast to the Biden administration’s efforts to block two other copper-nickel mining projects in Minnesota.

3. Indigenous tribes urge officials to deny loan for natural gas plant on shores of Lake Superior

Indigenous tribes in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin have asked federal officials to deny a utility’s request for a loan to help build a natural gas-fired power plant on the shores of Lake Superior, calling the project unthinkable in the face of climate change.

Advertisement

4. Motorcyclist dies after his Harley crashes into back of a pickup, Benzie Co. deputies say

The motorcycle driver killed in the crash was identified as 53-year-old Sam Edward Kangas of Interlochen. The driver of the 2016 Dodge pickup was identified as 44-year-old Kyle Poff of Interlochen. Poff suffered minor injuries in the crash, deputies said.

5. Fire rages at Tissue Depot in Cheboygan

We had extensive coverage of the fire in Cheboygan this week. Click the headline link above to see the story as it developed.

Advertisement

6. Driver crashes into Kingsley school bus, no injuries reported

A Kingsley school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions during a head-on crash with a Mercedes. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. on M-113 Near Knight Road in Paradise Township during the busy morning rush hour.

7. Stray dog finds forever home at Northern Michigan long-term care facility

Scout the dog was housed at an animal shelter in Antrim County but escaped numerous times. His mission? To go to a long-term medical facility nearby. His continued visits prompted staff to adopt Scout.

Advertisement

8. Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after he was accused of sexually harassing a rape survivor

Michigan State suspended football coach Mel Tucker without pay on Sunday, less than 24 hours after allegations became public in a USA Today report that he sexually harassed activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy during a phone call last year.

9. TC Paw Cat Rescue saves dozens of cats from home in Kalkaska Co.

A local animal nonprofit is looking for help after dozens of cats were rescued from a rental home in Kalkaska County. TC Paw Cat Rescue in Traverse City said the animals were discovered over the Labor Day Weekend when temperatures were in the 90s. The cats were were in poor health when they were brought in, but they all survived and are being cared for medically. But the organization said they need the public’s help.

10. Boat manufacturer Highfield USA starting operation in Cadillac

A new manufacturer in Wexford County is bringing jobs and something many people in Northern Michigan love: boats. Community members welcomed Highfield USA to Cadillac on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.







