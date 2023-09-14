Students take advantage of Ferris State University’s new Virtual Learning Center-6:45

Ferris State University students are now utilizing their brand new Virtual Learning Center.

The $32 million facility has new advancements that are preparing students for career fields that are in high demand.

Some of the programs include e-sports, information security and intelligence, digital media, so much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are visit the new center seeing what’s it all about.

