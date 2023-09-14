Reaction Technologies wins TCNewTech pitch event for September

TCNewTech on Thursday announced that Reaction Technologies is the winner of its September pitch event. The event, which took place Tuesday at the historic City Opera House, featured four innovative startups competing for top honors and investor recognition.

Reaction Technologies, which focuses on training solutions for athlete safety and performance, impressed with their innovative approach to enhancing player situational awareness and reducing the risk of injuries in sports.

“Reaction Technologies demonstrated not only their commitment to innovation but also their passion for making a positive impact in the sports world. Their victory is a testament to the potential for technology to drive positive change in athletics,” said Christopher Nesbit, event director of TCNewTech, which is a platform for tech startups in the Grand Traverse area.

TCNewTech said it’s looking forward to seeing what Reaction Technologies can do as the company grows.

For more information about TCNewTech and upcoming pitch events and other events, visit www.tcnewtech.org.



