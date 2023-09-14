Raber Township Volunteer Fire Department gains new fire truck through downstate donation

A small Chippewa County volunteer fire department got a special delivery Wednesday evening.

The Raber Township Volunteer Fire Department has 15 firefighters and is located between Pickford and DeTour. While they cover 125 square miles, they also provide mutual aid to Pickford and DeTour.

And they are getting a new fire truck. This new truck is a combined tanker and pumper, and it’s the type that is the first one on the scene of a fire.

The truck is 35 years old, but the previous owner has taken great care of it.

Fire Chief Bruce Johnson said the best thing about this truck is that it was donated to them.

““This truck to purchase brand new would be probably be $700,000. There is no way we would ever do that. The more equipment we have on the road to get to a fire, the better off we are to protect this community,” Johnson said.

This fire truck will bring the total to six in their fleet.



