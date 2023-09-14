How the UAW strike could impact the local economy

There is a chance the UAW could go on strike if a deal isn’t reached by Friday morning.

Northwood University economics professor Dr. Timothy Nash says the economic impact of the UAW strike depends on how long it lasts.

“If it’s a ten-day strike, it will cost the economy, most of the Great Lakes states, and more Michigan than any other state. It’ll cost between $5 and $7 billion,” explained Dr. Nash. “If it goes 30 days, this thing could cost $30 or $40 billion because then you’re going to start to see other plants close down.”

The impact won’t be limited to just the auto industry. Any businesses around striking factories could suffer.

“Such as a coffee shop owner or, a restaurant or a clothing store, etc. The auto industry directly and indirectly impacts at least 10 million Americans,” said Dr. Nash.

Car companies outside the big three could try to take advantage.

“The nonunion plants like Toyota out of Kentucky and Marysville, Ohio, for Honda, they’re going to produce a lot more vehicles, and they’re going to try to lure customers from GM and Ford and Chrysler to Honda and Toyota and Hyundai and Nissan. These are all factories that now have as much domestic content and are American-made,” explained Dr. Nash.

And if the U.S. finds itself in the recession anytime soon, any strike would only worsen things.

“Once an auto factory closes down, then you’re going to have parts suppliers closed down, and then raw materials suppliers will close down,” added Dr. Nash. “We don’t have a big inventory that’s been built up, especially due to the supply chain problems that we’ve had.”