1 of 3 who bribed former Medical Marijuana Licensing Board chair sentenced to 28 months in prison

The former head of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board, Rick Johnson (left), walks with his attorney, Nick Dondzila (right), outside federal court, Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2023, in Grand Rapids. (AP News)

A businessman involved in the bribery scandal around the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and fined $25,000.

John Dalaly operated two companies that tried to get licenses from the MMLB. He admitted to bribing former chairperson of the board, Rick Johnson, with $68,200 in cash and other benefits like private charter flights.

In return, Johnson provided Dalaly with yes votes for his companies and insider information about new marijuana rules.

“John Dalaly bribed a public official. He corrupted a process designed to give people a fair shot at entering this promising new market,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Now, he’ll serve time in a federal prison. Public corruption is a poison to our democracy, and we will hold offenders accountable whenever and wherever we find them.”

Following his 28 months in prison, Dalaly will serve two years on supervised release.

Sentencing hearings for the two other men involved in the scandal, Brian Pierce and Vince Brown, are scheduled for Oct. 18 in Grand Rapids.