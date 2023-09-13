Travel back in time at the Annual Leelanau Maritime History Festival

The 2nd Annual Leelanau Maritime History Festival kicks off on Saturday, September 16th!

The festival will celebrate Leelanau’s maritime past with a full day of history that connects with the Great Lakes.

You can expect to see many local maritime organizations, historians, preservationists together that will bring maritime history and education to life.

The festival is a free family-friendly event that will allow you to explore exhibits, enjoy live music, and visit many tents!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are getting more information about the festival before the big day.

