Registration open for 22 2 None’s salmon fishing event

It’s suicide prevention week and one local veteran’s group is inviting retired members of the armed forces to fish the Salmon Run and raise money for the cause, and if you’re interested there is still time to register.

22 2 None is a non-profit aimed at bringing awareness and prevention of veteran suicide, and they are hosting the event this weekend at the Elmwood Marina.

Vets will have the opportunity to travel by boat out on the water of the Traverse City West Bay Marina and try to catch some fish from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Advertisement

Dre Aquino, the outdoor venture program coordinator for 22 2 None said there’s no need to bring anything but yourself and that they will supply the rest.

Aquino, a veteran himself, said the 22 2 None board members are made up of veterans so they understand the importance of giving back.

“Veteran suicide is an epidemic. We care about, you know, our veterans. And, you know, we we really appreciate what they did for us. And we want to serve back,” Aquino said.

Veterans have until Sept. 15 to sign up for the even, and you must be preregistered to join.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.



