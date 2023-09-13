Northern Michigan bakery plays a role in Apple’s Wanderlust 2023

A big order came in for a Northern Michigan bakery, as it was chosen to cater an annual event for technology giant Apple.

Third Coast Bakery in Traverse City received a very large surprise order for hundreds of breakfast pastries for Apple’s Wanderlust 2023.

The event took place Tuesday morning at its headquarters in California and is watched worldwide.

It’s where Apple releases its newest products, like the latest iPhone.

The founder and owner of Third Coast Bakery, Heather Burson, said it was a surprise and an honor.

“When I first saw the email order come in and the dollar amount and the quantity. I did a double take, and I thought, this can’t be real. And then I saw the shipping address, and I thought, this really can’t be real. So, at first sight, it was maybe like a feeling of unbelief. And then I did some research and realized no, this is real,” said Burson.

Third Coast Bakery said they were selected because a senior manager at Apple had bought goods from her bakery before and they were looking for a bakery that could cater to dietary restrictions.

Third Coast Bakery is gluten, dairy, and soy free, as well as being vegan.