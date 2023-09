This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind focuses on those living with schizoaffective disorder and the symptoms such as hallucinations or delusions.

We are introduced to Bethany Boik who had many demons and many false diagnoses that were all working against her.

This young woman living with schizoaffective disorder describes the journey she took to reach a diagnosis and how her mental illness affects her.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.