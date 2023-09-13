Kalkaska Co. man in the hospital after being hit by a car in Grand Traverse Co.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says that an 85-year-old Kalkaska County man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at the 3 Mile Road and Parsons Road intersection.

Deputies said that they were sent to 3 Mile Road and Parson Road around 6:45 Wednesday morning after the man was hit by a car. They said their investigation indicated that a 28-year-old Antrim County man was traveling north bound on 3 Mile Road near Parson Road, and when he approached the Parsons Road intersection, he hit the Kalkaska County man that was attempting to cross 3 Mile Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Kalkaska County man was sent to the nearest hospital to be treated for his injuries.

They are still investigating the crash at this time.