Flu season is creeping up on us, be prepared with the proper vaccines

This flu season is projected to be quite active in Northern Michigan as the community faces a triple threat with the Flu, R-S-V, and the resurgence of COVID-19. But there are ways to protect yourself and your loved ones, primarily by getting the proper shots.

We sat down to chat with Dr. Joshua Meyerson, the medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, to discuss the importance of getting your shots ahead of Flu season. We also discuss how the Health Department of Northwest Michigan expands fall clinics to meet the requests of businesses and non-profits utilizing mobile clinics.

For more information or to schedule your Flu shots visit the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s website.